Associated Chamber Music Players Presents 5th Annual Worldwide Play-In Weekend

Associated Chamber Music Players presented its fifth annualWorldwide Play-In Weekend on March 4 and 5, 2017. Musicians around the globe planned events that brought together chamber music players to experience the joy of playing chamber music.

