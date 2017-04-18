ASIT biotech to publish its annual fi...

ASIT biotech to publish its annual financial report on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

ASIT biotech , a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, informs the financial community that, due to administrative reasons, the publication of its annual financial report has been pushed back from April 21, 2017 to April 25, 2017. ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.

