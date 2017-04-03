Antwerp Jews protest relocation of Ho...

Antwerp Jews protest relocation of Holocaust monument to 'quieter place'

Belgian Jews protested the unilateral decision by the city of Antwerp to move its main Holocaust monument from a place where victims were rounded up to another part of the city with less traffic. The Forum of Jewish Organizations of the Flemish Region - one of the three autonomous entities that make up the federal Belgian state - came out against the plan in a statement Wednesday.

