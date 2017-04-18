Angela Walker: Solving the mystery of...

Angela Walker: Solving the mystery of my father's smuggled wartime letter

For my grandmother sitting in her villa in Auckland in August 1941, it heralded the prospect of an agonising and interminable wait, not knowing if 'Missing in Action' meant her son, Ian Walker, was dead or alive. But a letter, mysteriously smuggled out of Nazi-occupied Europe, would soon put her mind at rest.

Chicago, IL

