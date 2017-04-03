After snub, EU lawmakers urge Dijsselbloem to quit as Eurogroup head

Several euro lawmakers called on Monday on Jeroen Dijsselbloem to resign as Eurogroup chairman after he declined to address the European Parliament, also criticising him for remarks interpreted as disparaging towards southern Europeans. FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015.

