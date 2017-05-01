Abn Amro announces completion of the sale of its private banking...
On 6 December 2016, ABN AMRO announced to have reached an agreement with LGT Group on the sale of ABN AMRO's private banking activities in Asia and the Middle East. The completion, subject to certain conditions, was foreseen in Q2 2017.
