3D technology may contribute to deepen cooperation between European, Chinese firms
Christophe Hermanns, CEO of Vigo Universal which is a leading 3D technology company based in Namur, Belgium, told this to Xinhua in a recent interview. The Belgium-based technology company is dedicated to provide 3D software solutions for 3D hardware like virtual reality helmets, 3D printers and sensors.
