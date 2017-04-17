3D technology may contribute to deepe...

3D technology may contribute to deepen cooperation between European, Chinese firms

Read more: Xinhuanet

Christophe Hermanns, CEO of Vigo Universal which is a leading 3D technology company based in Namur, Belgium, told this to Xinhua in a recent interview. The Belgium-based technology company is dedicated to provide 3D software solutions for 3D hardware like virtual reality helmets, 3D printers and sensors.

