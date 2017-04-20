2017 Miss Ghana Belgium pageant slate...

2017 Miss Ghana Belgium pageant slated for April 15

Read more: GhanaWeb

It is back, bigger and better! All roads on Saturday 15th April 2017 lead to the Claridge Events Centre in Bruxelles, Belgium, for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the rich Ghanaian culture. As announced earlier this week by organizers of Miss Ghana Belgium, the Ghana European Youth Congress , all is set for the grand finale for this year's edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant across Europe, Miss Ghana Belgium.

Chicago, IL

