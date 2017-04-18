United Romanian Breweries Bereprod expands its portfolio with 5 new special beers: Grimbergen AmbreA© , Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc , Angelo Poretti 4 Luppoli Original , Angelo Poretti 5 Luppoli Bock Chiara and Angelo Poretti 6 Luppoli Bock Rossa . These beers join the URBB portfolio of special beers, already well-known to the Romanians, such as Guinness, Kilkenny and Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.