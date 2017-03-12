World briefs: Indian PM's party wins ...

World briefs: Indian PM's party wins by landslide

Yesterday

India's ruling Hindu nationalist party won landslide victories in results announced Saturday from key state legislative elections that are seen as a referendum on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 3-year-old government. Leaders from Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, would boost Mr. Modi's chances of winning another term as India's prime minister in 2019 elections.

Chicago, IL

