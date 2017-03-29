Wife of London Terrorist: 'Saddened and Shocked' by Attack
Four people were killed and dozens of others were wounded when Masood drove a rental vehicle through a throng of civilians on Westminster Bridge, then assaulted a police officer with a knife at the gates of the Parliament building. "We are tracing these people, but I would ask you all to voluntarily come forward and help our investigation", said Basu.
