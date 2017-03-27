Under anti-EU pressures, Europe's adv...

Under anti-EU pressures, Europe's advocates find their footing

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The weekend's 60th anniversary of the launching of the EU project saw anti-EU protesters on the streets in Rome, but it also saw counter-protests everywhere from Britain to Warsaw. In the town of Colmar, a typical Alsatian town near the French-German border, Marine Le Pen's anti-EU message resonates because the French are sick of politics as usual and she's the only candidate who can proclaim outsider status, says local journalist Franck Buchy .

Chicago, IL

