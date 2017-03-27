Under anti-EU pressures, Europe's advocates find their footing
The weekend's 60th anniversary of the launching of the EU project saw anti-EU protesters on the streets in Rome, but it also saw counter-protests everywhere from Britain to Warsaw. In the town of Colmar, a typical Alsatian town near the French-German border, Marine Le Pen's anti-EU message resonates because the French are sick of politics as usual and she's the only candidate who can proclaim outsider status, says local journalist Franck Buchy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC