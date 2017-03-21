Trump to travel to Brussels for NATO ...

Trump to travel to Brussels for NATO meeting in May

8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on May 25 for a meeting with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state. Spicer says the president is looking forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts "to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism."

