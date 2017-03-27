To Better Fight Terrorism, Europe Nee...

To Better Fight Terrorism, Europe Needs More Cooperation And Money

Last week's terrorist attack in London , which left four people dead, wounded dozens more and led to the temporary lockdown of Parliament, was a grim reminder of the daily threat Europe faces from extremist violence. It also showed the challenges for intelligence and security services in confronting individuals who, like the 52-year-old attacker, British-born Khalid Masood , are intent on causing mayhem and destruction armed with low-tech weapons, such as sports utility vehicles and kitchen knives.

