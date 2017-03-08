The Hupfeld Phonoliszt-Violina: A Pla...

The Hupfeld Phonoliszt-Violina: A Player Piano That Also Plays Three Violins

These are several video demonstrations of the Hupfeld Phonoliszt-Violina, a combination of a player piano as well as three violins that are are played using a rotating circular bow and a bunch of robotic fingers to press the strings. Apparently it was all the rage at the World's Exhibition Of 1910 held in Brussels, Belgium.

Chicago, IL

