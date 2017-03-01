Talking with: Festival Programmer Fra...

Talking with: Festival Programmer Francis Geron Mar 02, 2017

It's a universal truth, regardless of where your festival is located, that making it happen is never easy, particularly if it is facilitated by working with local civic organizations. Underlining that fact, sister publication PSNE spoke with Francis Geron last year about running the annual three-day FiestaCity festival.

