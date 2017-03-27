Sour note: Brexit forces orchestra move from UK to Belgium
Members of the European Union Baroque Orchestra rehearse at The National Centre for Early Music inside a converted medieval church, in York, England, in this photo dated Saturday March 18, 2017. The orchestra is currently based in England but with Britain about to enter into Brexit negotiations to leave the European Union, the orchestra is planning to relocate to Antwerp in Belgium.
