Should America adopt universal basic income? If we want a more just society, yes

Should America adopt a universal basic income ? Philippe Van Parijs, co-author of "Basic Income: A Radical Proposal for a Free Society and a Sane Economy," said yes during a recent Salon Talks interview. Universal basic income , a policy already implemented in various other countries , has gained support from people in both parties - conservative economist Milton Friedman and progressive John Kenneth Galbraith are two examples.

