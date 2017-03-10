Several hurt in clashes at Turkey's B...

Several hurt in clashes at Turkey's Brussels consulate

Several people were injured and taken to hospital after supporters and opponents of the Turkish government clashed outside the country's consulate in central Brussels on Thursday , Belgian police said. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel condemned the violence, which he linked to a forthcoming referendum in Turkey on increasing the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

