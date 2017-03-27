SETAC Europe 27th Annual Meeting

SETAC Europe 27th Annual Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

The Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry Europe 27th Annual Meeting will draw 2,000 scientists from more than 60 countries from the Americas to Asia from 7-11 May to Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the latest research in environmental science. Featuring about 1,800 presentations over 81 sessions, including 493 platform presentations and 1,291 poster presentations, this international annual meeting is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC