SETAC Europe 27th Annual Meeting
The Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry Europe 27th Annual Meeting will draw 2,000 scientists from more than 60 countries from the Americas to Asia from 7-11 May to Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the latest research in environmental science. Featuring about 1,800 presentations over 81 sessions, including 493 platform presentations and 1,291 poster presentations, this international annual meeting is the biggest of its kind in Europe.
