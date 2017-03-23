Police Thwart Attempted Terror Attack...

Police Thwart Attempted Terror Attack After Man Drives Onto Pedestrian Mall in Belgium

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

A day after a driver mowed down pedestrians outside of British Parliament, a man in Antwerp, Belgium, attempted a similar attack on Thursday. This time, however, no one was hurt.

Chicago, IL

