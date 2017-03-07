POET Technologies to Participate at PIC International 2017

POET Technologies Inc. , a developer of opto-electronic fabrication processes for the semiconductor industry, today announced the Company's participation at the PIC International Conference 2017 in Brussels, Belgium on March 7-8, 2017. POET Technologies Senior Vice President, Dr. William S. Ring, is scheduled to lead a technical presentation at the conference on Tuesday, March 7, highlighting the value of integrated photonic solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.