POET Technologies to Participate at P...

POET Technologies to Participate at PIC International 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

POET Technologies Inc. , a developer of opto-electronic fabrication processes for the semiconductor industry, today announced the Company's participation at the PIC International Conference 2017 in Brussels, Belgium on March 7-8, 2017. POET Technologies Senior Vice President, Dr. William S. Ring, is scheduled to lead a technical presentation at the conference on Tuesday, March 7, highlighting the value of integrated photonic solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC