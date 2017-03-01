Peer-review activists push psychology journals towards open data
Psychologist Gert Storms says he won't review papers if authors don't share underlying data, or explain why they can't. An editor on the board of a journal published by the prestigious American Psychological Association has been asked to resign in a controversy over data sharing in peer review.
