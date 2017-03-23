PCEC learns about gender diversity in Thailand

Is it better to say katoey or perhaps it is more appropriate to say ladyboy when speaking of transgender men in Thailand? This is one of the opening questions presented by Marie-Therese Claes, Ph.D. from Belgium, in her presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club meeting on Sunday, March 12. She is a professor and director of the International Executive MBA Program at Louvain School of Management, University of Louvain. She is also a professor at the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok.

