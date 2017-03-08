Olivier Daguzan has been appointed Ch...

Olivier Daguzan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at HotelInvest UK Division in Brussels...

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website Olivier Daguzan, head of AccorHotels' HotelInvest division in Benelux, has also been given the role of chief operating officer for AccorHotels' HotelInvest division in the UK. Daguzan, who has worked with AccorHotels for more than 15 years, will have responsibility for building HotelInvest's portfolio of assets in the UK and Benelux, which feeds in to AccorHotels' owned portfolio of hotels.

