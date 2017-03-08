Neanderthals discovered aspirin 40,00...

Neanderthals discovered aspirin 40,000 years ago

A new study has found that Neanderthals living in Spain around 49,000 years ago were treating dental infections and stomach bugs with poplar plants containing painkillers and antibiotics. Scientists studying the hardened plaque on the teeth from the fossilised remains of a series of Neanderthals found it contained genetic material from an antibiotic producing mould.

