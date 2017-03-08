More on planning and operating transit at the metropolitan and regional scales

While this report, Public transport -- Plannng the networks is focused on smaller regions, the best practice analysis and recommendations are relevant to most transit agencies and planning bodies. Combine integrated planning and market competition The major institutional challenge for creating success in urban public transport is to combine the benefits of market competition and tendering in relation to market orientation and efficient service production, with the benefits of service co-ordination, network integration and the potential of public transport's economies of scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space.