MIT Study Estimates That VW's Dieselgate Scandal Will Send 1,200 Europeans To An Early Grave

In 2015, Researchers from MIT, Harvard and Hasselt University estimated that VW's 482,000 cheating diesels would lead to an estimated 59 premature deaths in the U.S. Now some of those same researchers have taken a look at the 2.6 million TDIs sold in Germany, and the premature death figures are staggering. The study, which you can read here , estimates that VW's polluting diesels sold in Germany between 2008 and 2015 will result in 1,200 premature deaths throughout Europe.

