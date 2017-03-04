Man arrested in Missouri for involvin...

Man arrested in Missouri for involving threats targeting U.S. Jewish community centers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A man was arrested on Friday in the state of Missouri in connection with recent threats targeting Jewish community centers across the United States, according to local media reports on Friday. He is charged in New York with cyberstalking a New York City woman by communicating threats in the woman's name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC