Man arrested after driving car into pedestrian street in Antwerp, Belgium

An investigator with a bomb retrieval robot device approaches a car which had entered the main pedestrianised shopping street in the city at high speed, in Antwerp, Belgium, 23 March 2017. @Franklyanouk /Twitter Handout via REUTERS A man drove a car at speed into a pedestrian street in Antwerp on Thursday, forcing people to jump out of its path, a day after an assailant rammed a vehicle into crowds in central London , police said.

