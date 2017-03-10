London Mayor Sadiq Khan says getting a good Brexit deal will be...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says getting ...

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives for a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the EP headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 28, 2017. LONDON - London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday said he is "optimistic about London's future" as Brexit negotiations get under way, but warned that "striking [a good Brexit] deal will be extraordinarily complicated and difficult."

