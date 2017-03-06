Legacy of brilliant young scientist i...

Legacy of brilliant young scientist is a major leap in quantum computing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Dr Nick Russell was a brilliant young scientist who tragically lost his life in a climbing accident last year. view more Researchers from the University of Bristol and Universite Libre de Bruxelles have theoretically shown how to write programs for random circuitry in quantum computers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC