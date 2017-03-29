Kalmar's electric straddle carriers s...

Kalmar's electric straddle carriers support capacity expansion at MPET, Port of Antwerp

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with MSC PSA European Terminal with a repeat order for nine electric straddle carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2017 intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2017.

Chicago, IL

