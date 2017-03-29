Kalmar's electric straddle carriers support capacity expansion at MPET, Port of Antwerp
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with MSC PSA European Terminal with a repeat order for nine electric straddle carriers. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2017 intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC