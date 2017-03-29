K95 Lori and Billy D 5K Diamond Giveaway

K95 Lori and Billy D 5K Diamond Giveaway

Who doesn't want a beautiful new shiny diamond?? Whether to keep for yourself or gift to that special someone, K95 and William Jeffrey's Fine Diamonds & Jewelry want to give YOU a new beautiful diamond for FREE! Here's how it works! Jeffrey Samuels is making his frequent trip to Antwerp, Belgium and he's taking Lori & Billy D with him! well, not exactly. He's taking a laminated version of Lori & Billy D with him on his travels and while he's there, he's going to take laminated Lori & Billy D on a tour! Each weekday starting Monday, April 3rd, K95 will post a photo of Jeffrey and laminated Lori & Billy D in front of a Belgium landmark.

