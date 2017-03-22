In London, another a lone wolfa terro...

In London, another a lone wolfa terrorist attack

If British Prime Minister Theresa May has her way, today “Londoners will get up and go about their day as normal.” On Wednesday, a vehicle ran down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge before crashing into a railing outside Parliament. The attacker then attempted to make his way into the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a British police officer along the way, before being shot by other officers.

