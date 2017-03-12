How Does A Nepalese Sherpa Carry So M...

How Does A Nepalese Sherpa Carry So Much Weight?

Trekking season begins this month in the Himalayas, and visitors are sure to experience a common - if jaw-dropping - sight: local porters carrying towering loads on their backs, often supported by a strap over their foreheads. Their packs are sometimes heavier than their bodies, says Norman Heglund, a muscle physiologist of Belgium's University de Louvain.

