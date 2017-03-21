Heartbreak and paperwork weigh on Brussels attack victims

In this May 22, 2016 file photo, a large screen reads 'I am Brussels' during a tribute ceremony at the Royal Palace in Brussels for the victims of the Brussels attacks. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and subway on March 22, 2016, killed 32 people and wounded more than 300 others, but a year on some 900 people now count themselves as victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.