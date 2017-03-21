Heartbreak and paperwork weigh on Bru...

Heartbreak and paperwork weigh on Brussels attack victims

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this May 22, 2016 file photo, a large screen reads 'I am Brussels' during a tribute ceremony at the Royal Palace in Brussels for the victims of the Brussels attacks. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and subway on March 22, 2016, killed 32 people and wounded more than 300 others, but a year on some 900 people now count themselves as victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC