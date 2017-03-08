German Social Democrats draw level wi...

German Social Democrats draw level with Merkel's conservatives - poll

Germany's centre left Social Democrats were up 1 percentage point at 33 percent, level with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives who were unchanged, an Emnid poll showed, just over six months before the federal election. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2017.

