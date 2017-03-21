Galapagos initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067

Mechelen, Belgium; 22 March 2017, 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV announces initiation of a Phase 1 study with novel potentiator GLPG3067 for cystic fibrosis in a Phase 1 study. Galapagos is to receive a $7.5 million milestone payment from its collaboration partner AbbVie for this achievement.

