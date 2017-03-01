Finnish PM warns against multi-speed EU
The European Union should not be split into groups of states that increase their cooperation at different speeds, Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Friday. Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2016.
