Fatal Belgian rail accident caused by speeding train -prosecutors
A Belgian railway accident that killed one person last month was the result of the train travelling at more than double the speed limit, prosecutors said on Thursday. Rescuers and police officers stand next to the wreckage of a passenger train after it derailed in Kessel-Lo near Leuven, Belgium February 18, 2017.
