Europe visit to boost relationships

Primary Industries Minister departs for Europe tonight for a series of meetings with his European and United Kingdom counterparts and to address the Forum for the Future of Agriculture in Brussels, Belgium. "New Zealand has close ties with Europe and the UK and this trip will build on this," says Mr Guy.

Chicago, IL

