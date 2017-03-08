EU must take action against China and Pakistan for human rights violations

Brussels [Belgium], Mar. 8 : Highlighting the issue of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor presenting an ethical dilemma for the international community, Fulvio Martusciello, Member of the European Parliament, has called on the European Union to have an action-based approach when it comes to CPEC and the Chinese-Pakistani disregard for human rights. In an article for EP Today, Martusciello notes that the governments of Pakistan and China have strong incentives to protect their investments and ensure those who oppose the project are silenced, as it runs through contested regions of Tibet, Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

