EU Commission to give free travel to up to 7,000 young Europeans

15 hrs ago

The European Commission said on Monday it would give free international trips to up to 7,000 school students, stopping far short of a call by the European Parliament to hand InterRail tickets to all the EU's 5.4 million 18-year-olds. A man walks past the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on which is displayed a banner celebrating the 60 years after the signing of the Treaty of Rome, in Brussels, Belgium March 20, 2017.

Chicago, IL

