Dickinson Gallery announces highlights to be presented at TEFAF Maastricht 2017
For TEFAF Maastricht 2017, Dickinson Gallery will showcase a range of Old Master, Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary paintings, sculptures and works on paper, many of which have not been seen on the international art market in decades. Among the highlights are a rare Judith with the Head of Holofernes by Lucas Cranach the Elder; a wild and exuberant Bacchanale by Lovis Corinth; an iconic view of Mont Sainte-Victoire by Paul CeI zanne; a Bauhaus-period still life by Paul Klee, in its original artistA's frame; and Jean DubuffetA's Alentour la Maison, an exploration of artistic processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
