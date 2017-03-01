Costco quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Net income attributable to Costco fell to $515 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 12 from $546 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier. BEIJING JD.com Inc, China's second biggest e-commerce firm, said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 47 percent from a year earlier driven by strong sales during holiday shopping events at the end of last year.

