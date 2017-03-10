.com | Belgium 'safer', returning fighters a threat - minister

.com | Belgium 'safer', returning fig...

A year after the Brussels bombings, Belgium is more secure, but it faces the threat of battle-hardened jihadi fighters returning home as Islamic State makes its last stand, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said. "The question is whether ISIS will order them to fight to the last man or tell them to go home and cause as much damage as possible," Jambon told AFP in an interview.

