Collected Department Releases: On Sec...

Collected Department Releases: On Secretary Tillerson's Upcoming...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: State Department

MODERATOR: Thank you very much, and thanks to all of those who have joined us this afternoon. This will be a background call to preview Secretary Tillerson's trip to Brussels, Belgium to attend the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC