"Chinese Happy Heads in Brussels" photography exhibition held in Belgium
Two visitors wearing "Chinese Happy Heads" pose for photos at the "Chinese Happy Heads in Brussels" photography exhibition in Brussels, Belgium, on March 28, 2017. Chinese artist Guo Dongbo and French artist Benoit began a project in 2015 by taking pictures of people in Brussels wearing "Chinese Happy Heads" in daily life.
