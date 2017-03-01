Brussels tells EU states to detain mo...

Brussels tells EU states to detain more freely migrants awaiting deportation

Read more: Reuters

European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2017. European Union member states should be ready to detain more migrants who have no case for asylum to prevent them from running away before they are deported, the chief migration official with the bloc's executive arm in Brussels said.

